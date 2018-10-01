Drought leads to smaller apples at local orchard

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The effects from this year's drought have led to shrunken apples at Schweizer Orchards. Picking season is just one of the sure signs that autumn has arrived.

"You pick apples, you pick peaches," Cory Schweizer, CEO of Schweizer Orchards, said. "We do a lot of vegetables here and stuff like that.

The orchard has been a hit for many families around the area.

"We’ve been here for five consecutive years." Anissa Scobbe, visitor, said.

Another major attraction, is the ever popular hayrides which kicked off this weekend.

"We just wanted to get out of the house." Lexi Wilson said while hayriding with her family. Wilson said she and her family found many things to delve into.

"Earlier we got some apple cider, we got to see the playground, which was really cool, and we bought some of the s’more kits." Wilson said.

The crops at the orchard are coming off a rough drought season. The orchard told us apples were affected.

"The yield itself is probably still about standard, it's about normal, but the actual size of the apple is gonna be tremendously smaller." Schweizer said.

The orchard said the drought's effects are not necessarily bad news for apples lovers.

"It's gonna have a whole lot more intense flavor, and a whole lot more storability being through such a drought." Schweizer said.

and that could actually come in handy, when baking.

"We do the cooking with apples we make different things and we have a bake off, I’m gonna make an apple pie." Tori Blaurock, a visitor, said.

whatever visitors plan to do with the apples the orchard says that really, it's all about getting outdoors..

"[Having] things for people [to do] to get outside and be able to spend some time with their family and enjoy the outdoors a little bit." Schweizer said.

Last but not least of course, its about having fun.

"It's been amazing so far its been really fun I’m glad I came," Corrie Scobbe, visitor, said.

"Its been really cool, really good day." Wilson said.

The hayrides will continue at the orchard every weekend in October.