Dry weekend forecast

A fast moving disturbance is moving into northern Kansas and is giving us just a few clouds across the area. Temperatures on Friday were in the 80s and on Saturday we should see high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Scroll for more content...

High Pressure will be moving into the area heading into the weekend. The dry & sunny conditions will stick around for not only Friday but heading into next week as well, which is not good news for our severe to extreme drought situation. We are now over nine inches below average for yearly rainfall amounts.

Sunny skies are expected Friday through at least next Thursday with highs continuing to stay near average in the middle to upper 80s. There is a very slight chance of rain in the forecast for next Wednesday.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android