Duffy Fans 7, Royals Top Brewers

The Kansas City Royals avoid the two-game sweep to the Milwaukee Brewers with a 5-4 victory Wednesday afternoon.

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 6:07 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

MILWAUKEE, WI.- Behind six innings of one-run baseball from Danny Duffy, the Kansas City Royals topped the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-4, Wednesday afternoon. 

Duffy went six innings, allowing just one run, a solo home run by Jesus Aguilar in the 6th, while striking out seven Brewers' batters. 

The Kansas City bats got off to a slow start, collecting just one hit (Mike Moustakas 4th inning single) in the first four frames against Brent Suter. 

The Royals' offense exploded for five runs in the 7th inning, including a solo home run from Moustakas, his 15th of the year. 

Kansas City gets the day off tomorrow before heading out to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Mariners. 

