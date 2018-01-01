Dwight Yoakum to Perform at Missouri Theater

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Theater has booked another big act for March.

Country star Dwight Yoakum will be performing Saturday, March 31 at 7 p.m. along with guest Brandy Clark.

Yoakum is a singer-songwriter, musician and actor and is most famous for his country music. Since the early 1980's, he has recorded over 20 albums and more than 30 of his singles have been on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts.

Clark is a country music singer-songwriter whose songs have been recorded by Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Sheryl Crow, LeAnn Rimes, the Band Perry, Darius Rucker, Billy Currington and Kacey Musgrave. She is best known for her singles Love Can Go to Hell, Girl Next Door, Stripes, Hungover, Three Kids No Husband, Hold My Hand and Pray to Jesus.

Pre-sale tickets are available beginning Thursday, January 18 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. using the password GUITARS.

Regular ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 19.

Tickets can be purchased at the Civic Arena Box Office or by calling 816-271-4717 or online at ticketmaster.

Tickets can also be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/DwightYoakamStJoe.