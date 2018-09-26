Clear
EPA to hold public listening session Wednesday

The Environmental Protection Agency will hold a public listening session Wednesday in St. Joseph to discuss whether a business has cleaned up its sites.

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 5:38 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Environmental Protection Agency will hold a public listening session Wednesday in St. Joseph to discuss whether a business has cleaned up its sites.

EPA's Region 7 office spokesperson, Ashley Murdie said the EPA, the Department of Justice, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and city officials will answer questions about HPI Products Inc. facilities.

HPI manufacturers pesticides and the company has multiple facilities in St. Joseph. Between 2007 and 2017, the Environmental Protection Agency and other federal, state and local entities have said the company improperly stored and disposed of chemicals. 

A local citizens’ group, Ecumenical Eco-Justice, said group members would attend the meeting Wednesday to find out what steps the company has taken to cleanup sites and eliminate dangers to the public.

The EPA listening session is Wednesday, Sept. 26 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Heartland Foundation/emPowerU Innovation Room.

