Overnight Stabbing Sends Two to Hospital

An overnight stabbing sent two people to the hopital with serious injuries.

Posted: Feb. 3, 2018 10:43 AM
Updated: Feb. 3, 2018 11:05 AM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An overnight stabbing sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries.

It happened at the Legends Sports Bar around 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

Authorities said a male suspect used an edged weapon to assault two Legends employees.

According to witnesses, two suspects were attempting to steal liquor from behind the bar.

Two employees then attempted to escort the suspects out of the building when one of the them pulled out a weapon and assaulted the eployees, according to witnesses.

Both of the victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they have one person in custody in relation to the case.

