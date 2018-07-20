Clear
Earthquake Shakes St. Joseph Area Friday

The United States Geological Survey confirms that a magnitude 2.6 earthquake occurred in St. Joseph at 5:46 PM on Friday.

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 8:42 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)

The earthquake was felt across St. Joseph and in nearby communities. 

Earthquakes are ranked on a numerical scale known as the Richter scale and are ranked from 0 to 10. 

Stay with KQ2 for more updates. 

A fast moving disturbance is moving into northern Kansas and is giving us just a few clouds across the area. Temperatures on Friday were in the 80s and on Saturday we should see high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
