Earthquake Shakes St. Joseph Area Friday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)
The United States Geological Survey confirms that a magnitude 2.6 earthquake occurred in St. Joseph at 5:46 PM on Friday.
The earthquake was felt across St. Joseph and in nearby communities.
Earthquakes are ranked on a numerical scale known as the Richter scale and are ranked from 0 to 10.
