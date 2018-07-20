Earthquake Shakes St. Joseph Area Friday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)

The United States Geological Survey confirms that a magnitude 2.6 earthquake occurred in St. Joseph at 5:46 PM on Friday.

The earthquake was felt across St. Joseph and in nearby communities.

Earthquakes are ranked on a numerical scale known as the Richter scale and are ranked from 0 to 10.

Stay with KQ2 for more updates.