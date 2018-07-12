East Hills Library honors Laura Hutton

(St.Joseph,MO) The St.Joseph Public Library is helping a local family pay tribute after the loss of their daughter. Thursday morning the East Hills Library unveiled a new animal section dedicated in memory of Laura Hutton.

Following Hutton’s passing in January, her parents Doug and Jody Hutton asked friends and family to keep her love of books and animals alive by donating to the St. Joseph Public Library Foundation.

The foundation receive over $12,000 in donations to help purchase pet and animal themed books for children, teens and adults.

Mary Beth Revels, Director of the St.Joseph Public Library, said the donations will be able to supply books in memory of Hutton for years to come.

“The books that we have are on display, they are able to be checked out. They are all labeled in memory of Laura. We will be doing that for several years, we will be able to label books in memory of Laura, because of this wonderful donation,” Revels said.

Hanging above the new books is a sign made by the Hutton family describing Laura’s love of libraries and animals.Currently there are over two dozen books with dedications to Hutton marked on the inside cover.

The St.Joseph Public Library will continue accepting donations in Hutton’s honor. Anyone wanting to donate can contact Mary Beth Revels at the Downtown Branch of the St.Joseph Public Library.