East Hills Mall and Library Currently Without Water

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) East Hills Shopping Center and East Hills Library lost water this morning after it was reported that a water line inside the mall failed.

Scroll for more content...

Missouri American Water reported the line is owned by East Hills and that there is no water main break.

Crews were out on Frederick Ave. to turn off the water to the mall in order to slow down the flow at East Hills.

The food court, restrooms and salons inside the mall are all affected.

The mall and library are still open at this time.

Stay tune to KQ2 for further updates.