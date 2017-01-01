wx_icon Saint Joseph 24°

East Hills Shopping Center and East Hills Library Experience Water Line Break

Posted: Dec. 28, 2017 7:01 PM
Updated: Dec. 29, 2017 11:32 AM
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

The shops at East Hills Mall and the East Hills Library were without water for a few hours Thursday afternoon after a water line burst.

According to Missouri American Water the private water line owned by East Hills burst due to the extreme cold temperatures.

The water line located behind the former Sears entrance burst causing maintenance to shut off the water supply for four hours while repairs were made.

Both the shopping center and library remained open during the water outage.

Water was restored to both buildings at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

