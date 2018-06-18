Clear

Ebberts Tabbed as New Central Soccer Coach

The Central girl's soccer team has a new head coach.

The Central girl's soccer team has a new head coach.

The school announced the hiring of Kristin Ebberts has the programs's next head coach.

Ebberts, a Valedictorian at Oak Park High School, was an All-State, All Conference, All District (4 yrs) soccer player.

She went on to play soccer at William Jewell University and coached club soccer for more than 10 years.

Ebberts served as the girls C-Team coach at Central in 2018.

She is the owner/trainer at Elite Sports Performance Training in Kansas City, Missouri.

