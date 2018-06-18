Edmisson Finalizes 2018-19 Recruiting Class

Missouri Western women's basketball head coach Rob Edmisson finalizes 2018-19 signing class. The class features six newcomers, including three high school athletes and three transfers.

"This recruiting class is comprised of players who have won state championships and national championships," Edmisson said. "They all are from winning programs and have an expectation to win."

The recruiting class includes former Benton Cardinal Kylee Williams, who played two seasons at Johnson County Community College.

"Kylee is a multi-purpose type player," Edmisson said. "She has a high basketball IQ and knows how to be productive and successful. She is an impact three-point shooter who can really stretch the floor. She is a stat sheet filler who will do more than just hit threes. She knows how to win and knows what it takes to win."

Former Mid-Buchanan guard and 2000+ point scorer Jill Rumpf will also play Edmisson at Missouri Western.

"Jill will be an exciting player to watch as she starts her basketball career here at Missouri Western," Edmisson said. "She has accumulated numerous local and state level awards. Her quickness, athleticism and basketball IQ will allow her to make an impact on our program. She is from a very successful program"

Edmisson also brought on a two-time state champion, Mound City's Kameron Freemyer.

"Kameron is a player we believe will develop into a good player for us," Edmisson said. "She is athletic and long. She has the ability to play several positions. She is a hard-nose kid who will work hard and comes from a very successful program. She knows how to win."

The class also includes Shannon Danda (Rampart High School, Colorado Springs, Colorado), Anastacia Johnson (Western Nebraska Community College) and Olivia Usher (Kirkwood Community College).