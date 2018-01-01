Election Officials Prep for Primaries

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Voters in St. Joseph will go to the polls Tuesday for a primary election for municipal offices.

Monday morning, election officials were out at the 26 local precincts installing voting equipment and setting up the voting booths.

Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack Garvey is not optimistic about a big voter turnout. She is predicting at most a 10 percent turnout of registered votters will make their voices heard.

"I have a feeling it's going to be pretty light. In February you have the unpredictable weather," Garvey said.

There are several contested races on the ballot tomorrow for voters to determine.

In the race for St. Joseph mayor, there are five candidates and tomorrow's election will advance the top two to the general election in April.

There are two city council district that have three candidates each. Those races will be trimmed down to the top two winners in each.

Six of the nine at-large candidates will be moving on to the general election.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.