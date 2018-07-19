Electric vehicles effect state gas tax revenue

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- Missouri has the seventh largest road system in the nation.

"If you were to take and add up Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas, all the miles of roads they maintain and combine them," MoDOT Assistant District Engineer Marty Liles said. "We actually maintain more roads in our state then the three of them combined."

However, the state is still ranked 46th in the country for revenue per mile.

"Right now, we have less fuel consumptions with the revenue mechanism we have," Liles said.

As more people are making the switch from traditionally fueled vehicles to electric cars, it could take a toll on the how infrastructure.

"We get a 17 cent gas tax from the state and with that it's based off of fuel consumption," Liles said. "Any time the gas consumption goes up, we get more revenue, the gas consumption goes down, we get less revenue."

Kansas City Power and Light company is making a big push for electric cars in Missouri.

"We have over 3,000 different energy vehicle customers that are unique and specific that utilize these services and it's growing at a great rate throughout the nation."

People are switching over to electric cars as more environmentally friendly driving option.

"You're reducing the ozone pollutants out there as well as carbon dioxide pollutants coming out of the tail pipe," KCP&L Community Affairs Dan Hegeman said.

Despite the good it does for the environment, it isn't helping to contribute to the gas tax.

"There are different aspects of taxation on it," Hegeman said. "Different states have different aspects of taxing electric vehicles, trying to have an equivalent to the fuel taxes they may charge."

Missourians will get the chance to vote on a potential gas tax increase during the November election, but so far no additional charges have been suggested for electric vehicles.