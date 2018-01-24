End of an Era at The Heartland Foundation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After three decades, the President of Heartland Foundation in St. Joseph is stepping down.

Scroll for more content...

Judy Sabbert announced her plan to retire at the end of January. Sabbert said she's been working at Heartland Foundation for 30 plus years.

Before her work at the foundation, Sabbert finished her education at the University of Kansas with a degree in the area of applied behavioral science.

In 1986, Sabbert began working as the grants manager at the Foundation. Three years later, she was promoted to chief operating officer.

"I had the opportunity to take on work at the Foundation and to be a part of something truly extraordinary over the last few decades," Sabbert said.

In 2015, Sabbert was promoted to President of Heartland Foundation where she worked to launch several education and community empowerment programs.

Among those programs, Sabbert listed the Healthy Community movement and emPowerU program as some of her biggest accomplishments.

"We have created an organization that is really a learning organization," Sabbert said. "I think here at the Foundation as we have evolved we have really determined that our best role as a foundation has really been to champion education and empower people."

Sabbert said she loves to encourage people from all walks of life to come together to find new solutions and opportunities.

"To see youth from all different circumstances in life - to the most challenged, disenfranchised kids to the top performing kids - really kind of finding their voice and seeing the opportunity that they have and that they see they have to change the world," Sabbert said.

During her retirement, Sabbert said she wants to travel and volunteer as much as she can. She said she would like to write a second book, and spend some much needed time with her family.