Even Warmer Day Coming Thursday



Warm temperatures finally moved in on Wednesday and are here to stick around for a few days. Thursday is looking clear. High temperatures may approach the 80 degree mark under sunny skies. Winds will also be on the gusty side out ahead of the next system that is set to move in on Friday.

Temperaturess do cool down slightly with highs in the middle 70s on Friday. Right now, there is a chance of thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday. The timing of this system needs to be watched as we could see a few strong thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center does have much of the area in a "Slight" risk for severe thunderstorms on Friday. We will track this system so stay tuned for more updates.

As for the the weekend, highs fall into the middle to upper 40s by Saturday with the chance of a few showers, possibly mixed with some snow later in the day. Cannot rule out a spotty shower on Sunday with highs in the low 40s. Sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures kick off the new workweek with highs in the lower 50s on Monday to the middle 60s by Tuesday.

