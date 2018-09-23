Evening Optimist Club holds annual fundraiser at East Hills Mall

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) - The Evening Optimist Club of St. Joseph held it's 4th annual Cheryl Bennett .01K Minithon on Saturday at East Hills Mall.

The annual fundraiser benefits homeless children in the community. Last year, the event raised around $8000 with a similar amount expected this year.

The run is less than 33 feet long and is designed to be a fun time for both children and adults.

Dave Bennett, incoming President of the Evening Optimist Club, says there is a huge need to help homeless children in the area. There are many grants available to help but sometimes things can fall through the cracks.

"We raise extra money and make ourselves available to help cover all of those things that these grants and things don't cover," Bennett said. "So that's what we do here today, we raise money for these kids."

When the club was created four years ago, the group estimated 600-700 homeless children in the area.

For more information on the club, you can find them on social media or visit their website at evening-optimist.com.