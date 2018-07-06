Clear

Explosion damages buildings in downtown Atchison

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 10:05 AM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 10:29 AM

(ATCHISON, Ks.) An explosion early Friday morning damaged several buildings in downtown Atchison, Kansas.

According to MSC News, no one was hurt.

Atchison Fire Chief Ted Graf says the explosion happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of N. 8th Street.

Investigators say the Hair Spital Barber Shop sustained the most damage.

No cause yet on what was behind the explosion.

The state Fire Marshal is helping with the investigation.

The next seven days is looking very quiet as we go into kind of a cruise control weather pattern for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. Our cold front has now pushed south allowing for less humid air to move in, making way for a very pleasant weekend ahead. As for your Friday, expect a very nice day. Morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be near average in the upper 80s.
