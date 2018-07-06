Explosion damages buildings in downtown Atchison

(ATCHISON, Ks.) An explosion early Friday morning damaged several buildings in downtown Atchison, Kansas.

According to MSC News, no one was hurt.

Atchison Fire Chief Ted Graf says the explosion happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of N. 8th Street.

Investigators say the Hair Spital Barber Shop sustained the most damage.

No cause yet on what was behind the explosion.

The state Fire Marshal is helping with the investigation.