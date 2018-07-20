Extreme Rainfall Deficits in Gallatin

(GALLATIN, Mo.)

The rural Missouri town of Gallatin in Daviess county is experiencing extreme rainfall deficits this year.

Mandi Bird, the County Executive Director of the Daviess county Farm Service Agency (FSA), says that the office keeps up to date records on rain that falls at the office. According to their records, the town has seen below normal precipitation every month since November 2017.

"I really think the drought for Daviess county began back in the Fall of 2017." Bird said. "We were below in precipitation in both in November and December so going into the winter already from a fairly dry summer, a lot of the ponds were really low. And we received very little precipitation through the winter."

According to their data, June finished nearly three inches below normal and when the month finished, was 11.41 inches below normal on the year. As of July 19th, the office only picked up 1.07 inches of rain for the month. If no more rain falls in Gallatin for the rest of the month, the city will be nearly 15 inches below normal on the year.

The FSA says they are working on many disaster-related programs for area farmers. They encourage any farmer that is dealing with water-related issues to contact their local FSA office.