FBI puts journalists to the test

(Kansas City,MO) Monday the Kansas City field office of the Bureau of Investigation (FBI) welcomed members of the media to try their skills at the FBI Physical Fitness Test.

Thomas Relford, the assistant special agent in charge of Kansas City's FBI field office, said the exercise was to showcase what it takes to become an agent and use the test as an opportunity to recruit new agents.Currently the FBI is looking to fill over 800 agent positions across the country.

“We think we can get out and show the people what’s required of us, not only physically, but mentally,” Relford said. “We think we are a great place to work, and we want to show them that they want to be part of our organization.”

Three local reporters decided this story couldn’t be told from the sidelines, and took the timed physical test.

“It’s a four part test; push-ups, sit-ups, 300 yard dash and a mile and a half run. This is required of anybody that is trying to enter the FBI as a special agent and it is a requirement of anyone who is already in the FBI,”Relford said.

Participants earn points based on their timed runs and the number of push-ups and sit-up completed.A passing score requires a minimum of 12 points with at least one point in each of the four events.

Agents in the field are required to maintain their physical fitness throughout their career, but for aspiring agents who need a little extra coaching the FBI FitTest App can help.

"It tells you all about the test, what the requirements are; protocol for each individual event. There is a practice mode and a test mode, so everything is right there and you can take the test yourself," Relford said.

The app monitors the users fitness progress while they prepare for the physical test and provides information on the bureau as well as job opportunities in the area.

"We want to show the public what it takes to be an FBI agent, we also want to do it as a means for recruiting,"Relford said.

While the job might have strict requirements, Relford said the FBI is looking for agents with a variety of work experience.

"We have people in the FBI with diverse backgrounds from engineering to accounting to law, so it's not just one thing,” Relford said.“We want to make sure we have a very diverse workforce who can deal with the problems presented with in today's technology and today's environment in fighting crime."

Applicants must be between the ages of 23 and 36 years old; be able to pass a computerized test and written exercise, as well as pass a panel interview and the physical fitness exam. The FBI FitTest App is free to download on Google Play and the App Store. For more information on career opportunities with the FBI click here.