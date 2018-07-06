Families welcome home U.S. Airmen assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.- People across the country celebrated the Nation's independence on Wednesday, and then on Thursday, loved ones of 70 U.S. Airmen assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing reunited with protector's of the country's independence.

"Excited to have him back. It makes the 4th of July super memorable and really special," Airman spouse Amber Bilton said.

The Bilton's welcomed home a husband and a father, Tech Sergeant Arthur Bilton, after he spent the last four months deployed overseas in Southwest Asia.

"It feels really good," Arthur Bilton said. "Feels really good."

"Our guys do such a great job and they're so professional in everything they do and now it's time for them to come home and spend time with their families," 139th Vince Wing Commander John Cluck said. "There's nothing better than seeing families reunited after time apart."

For most, returning home means they'll assume their everyday jobs and lives.

"Everytime you're over there, you want to be with your family," Cluck said. There's no better place to be than home with your family and your loved ones."

"Every time I come back, it makes it harder to leave," Bilton said.