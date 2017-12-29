Family Battles Cancer, Looks to Give Back to the Community

One family in St. Joseph knows the value of giving blood all too well. The Unzicker family has been fighting a difficult battle since 2016 when two-year-old Alva Unzicker was diagnosed with Leukemia.

Scroll for more content...

“He was diagnosed with the most common form of childhood cancer, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in May 2016,” Alva’s mother Lauren Unizicker said.

Almost too young to talk about what was happening to him, Alva quickly started treatment.

“When he was two, he was a really late talker so he didn’t even have the words to say ‘there is pain in my legs’,” Unzicker said. “His hair fell out and he had to get multiple blood transfusions. He had really intense chemo. It wasn’t easy and really it took a full year of very intense treatment for him to start feeling a little more normal.”

While taking chemotherapy, Alva received six blood transfusions and six platelet transfusions over the course of a year. But, with only a year of treatment left, 4-year-old Alva has gotten much stronger; now he is an active student at his preschool and a proud big brother.

“When he needed a transfusion, he would be so lethargic. He wouldn’t want to play and he just would just want to lay on the couch. Once he got those transfusions you could see the color and the life come back into him,” Unzicker said.

The Unzicker family has been forever changed by the blood donors who gave while Alva was receiving his most intense treatment. And now the family is partnering with the Community Blood Center (CBC) to help spread awareness for others who need blood transfusions.

The Unzicker family and the CBC kicked off their Miracle of Giving blood drive Thursday afternoon from noon to 6 p.m. collecting over 45 units of blood.

“When people donate blood, I know that they know it’s for a good cause, but I just want to reiterate the fact that it changes our lives, and it changed his life. You can never know where that blood is going, but it’s for good,” Unzicker said.

The Unzicker family is encouraging everyone who is able to donate blood, to attend the Miracle of Giving blood drive to help save a life. The Miracle of Giving blood drive will continue Friday, December 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the East Hills Shopping Center.