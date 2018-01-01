Family Disturbance Turns Violent in Andrew County

(Savannah,MO) A Savannah man has been charged for allegedly shooting and injuring his wife and mother-in-law.

Billy Lee Schildknecht, 60, was immediately taken into police custody following a violent violation of an order of protection, according to authorities.

On Wednesday, police said they responded to a domestic assault call in the 9000 block of Road 62 in Savannah.

According to a press release by Andrew County Sheriff Bryan Atkins, a female caller stated that her husband, who had been served an order of protection earlier that afternoon, was breaking into the house through a window that he had kicked in. Dispatchers reported hearing fighting and loud noise in the background.

The caller stated that she and her mother had been shot by her husband and that he had fled the residence on foot out the back door with a gun in hand.

Law enforcement officers said they discovered Schildknecht hiding in the water of a nearby pond with a shotgun laying close by on the bank.

According to police, two shots were fired during the incident, both female victims were transported to Mosaic for non-life threatening injuries.

Schildknecht is currently being held in Andrew County Jail on charges for domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, assault and violation of an order of protection.

Schildknecht is currently being held without bond while he awaits trial. No date for a court appearance has been set.