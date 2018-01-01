Family Still Searching for Answers 17 Years after Branson Perry's Disappearance

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The family of a 20-year-old Skidmore man who went missing in 2001 is still holding out hope that someone might be able to offer up some answers.

Branson Perry mysteriously vanished from the front yard of his Skidmore home on April 11, 2001.

In the 17 years since his disappearance, the case has gone cold.

Branson's step-father says leads continue to trickle in but there have been no solid answers.

He says he wants to keep Branson's case in the spotlight hoping someone one day will come forward with information that will help them find out what happened to Branson.

Anyone who might know anything can leave an anonymous tip online at www.missingandendangered.org.