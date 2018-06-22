Clear

Fan Night Raises Thousands for the Noyes Home

(St.Joseph,MO) The St.Joseph Mustangs have raised over $2,000 to help the St.Joseph Noyes Home.

Tuesday the hometown team hosted their annual ‘We Love St.Joe’ fan appreciation game; giving fans free admission to the game in exchange for donations to the Noyes Home.

Executive Director of the Noyes Home Chelsea Howlett said the home appreciates partnering with the Mustangs each year.

“It’s always so humbling when people are willing to put it out on the line for us, to have people come out and support us through their efforts. I’m so grateful that our St. Joe Mustangs can out and allowed not one, but two days of an effort to raise money for us,” Howlett said.

According to Mustang’s General Manager Ky Turner, the decision to partner with the Noyes Home was simple.

“They [the Noyes Home] are such a great organization, they have a rich history here in St.Joseph. We are a family oriented business, a family entertainment option and for us connecting to the Noyes Home was a perfect match,” Turner said.

Showers on Tuesday impacted attendance, so the team opted to extend the fundraiser to Wednesday night’s game as well.

“A lot of people think they are just coming to cheer on wins and losses and that’s not what it’s about for us, it’s about the community involvement,” Turner said. “We get such great support from the people of St.Joe and for us to have the opportunity to give back through the people who support us is just a tremendous opportunity.”

The Mustangs will return to Phil Welch Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m. to take on the Nevada Griffons.

