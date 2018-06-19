Farmer Disaster Relief Informational Meeting

St. Joseph, MO

Scroll for more content...



The Buchanan and Andrew county Farm Service Agency (FSA) held an informational meeting on Tuesday about future disaster assistance programs for area farmers.

This year's lack of rain and extreme heat has begun to impact farmers across the area. Livestock farmers are dealing with lack of rain and others are seeing less than normal hay production.

Around twenty local farmers showed up to the meeting and discussed some issues that the recent drought has been causing and what can be done in the future if the drought continues.

According to the FSA, Buchanan and Andrew counties have seen about 60% less rain than what the previous four months typically see and have seen an increase in calls to the office about lack of water for farmers.

Many disaster programs require certain criteria for lack of rain. The Emergency Conservation Program, for instance, requires at least a 40% shortage of moisture for the last 4 consecutive months or must the area be designated as level D3 (Extreme Drought) on the Drought Monitor.

Local county committees are expected to meet next week to discuss possible relief that can be given to local farmers.

If you are seeing weather-related issues on your farm, you are urged to contact your local Farm Service Agency.