(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were killed in a head-on accident near Savannah.

Another person suffered serious injuries.

It happened on Highway 59 just west of Highway 71 near Lincoln Creek around 11:00 a.m.

Troopers say two pick-up trucks were involved.

The highway remains closed while investigators try to figure out how the crash happened.

The names of the crash victims have not been released.