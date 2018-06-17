A Heat Advisory remains is in effect until 8pm Monday for the entire KQ2 viewing area. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures are expected. Best advice is to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun.
Father's Day is looking like another hot day. Highs will be in the mid 90s with feels like temperatures in the low 100s. Skies are forecast to be partly cloudy with a slight storm chance during the afternoon. Winds will be from the south at 10-20 mph.
A cool down is on the way but it does not come until Tuesday. As for Monday, another hot day is expected with highs in the 90s. Thunderstorm chances increase late on Monday and into Tuesday. There is a chance for a few strong storms on Monday and Tuesday. We will be keeping a close eye on the forecast. Highs fall back into the 80s Tuesday through Saturday with storm chances every day.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- Father's Day Forecast
- Father's Day Golfers: Tips to Beat the Heat
- Mother's Day Forecast
- Another warm day in the forecast
- Father lunges at Larry Nassar in court before being restrained
- Another Mild Day Ahead
- Pancake Days Pack House
- Another Hot Day
- Volunteers Needed for Turkey Day
- Crowds Flock to Eagle Days