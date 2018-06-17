Father's Day Golfers: Tips to Beat the Heat

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The heat did not keep golfers from hitting the green Father’s day weekend.

Scroll for more content...



Fairview Golf Course stayed busy despite the heat advisory Saturday. When temperatures climb into the 90s and mix with high humidity, routine outdoor activities can turn dangerous. Weather officials said hydration is crucial during heat surges.

Fairview Supervisor, Paul Compton said they are providing multiple watering holes for customers.

“We have water available to the players on six different holes,” Compton said. “They do come by the clubhouse after three of the holes so there is plenty of opportunity for them to stay hydrated."

If you do plan to spend time outdoors for Father’s day, pack sunscreen, drink plenty of fluids and take breaks from the sun. Heat is the number one weather-related cause of death in the United States every year.