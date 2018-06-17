Clear

Father's Day Golfers: Tips to Beat the Heat

The heat did not keep golfers from hitting the green Father’s day weekend.

Posted: Jun. 16, 2018 9:48 PM
Updated: Jun. 16, 2018 9:48 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki and Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The heat did not keep golfers from hitting the green Father’s day weekend.

Fairview Golf Course stayed busy despite the heat advisory Saturday. When temperatures climb into the 90s and mix with high humidity, routine outdoor activities can turn dangerous. Weather officials said hydration is crucial during heat surges.

Fairview Supervisor, Paul Compton said they are providing multiple watering holes for customers.

“We have water available to the players on six different holes,” Compton said. “They do come by the clubhouse after three of the holes so there is plenty of opportunity for them to stay hydrated."

If you do plan to spend time outdoors for Father’s day, pack sunscreen, drink plenty of fluids and take breaks from the sun. Heat is the number one weather-related cause of death in the United States every year.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8pm Monday for the entire KQTV viewing area. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s and heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures are expected. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun.
