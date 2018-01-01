wx_icon Saint Joseph 31°

Federal Government Reopens, For Now

President Trump signed a temporary fix to fund the government until February, 8.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2018 3:50 PM
Updated: Jan. 23, 2018 4:12 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ABC NEWS) After a three-day shutdown, the federal government was back open Tuesday, but the debate over the federal budget continues. 

Overnight, President Trump signed a temporary fix to fund the government for the next three weeks, until Feb. 8. The bill Trump signed extends children's health insurance program for six years and the Senate GOP promised to work on a solution for the "Dreamers."

With the uncertainty of what would happen to the "Dreamers," Democrats believed that the shutdown was justified. The Democrats only accepted the word of Republicans to resolve DACA. 

President Trump tweeted "Nobody knows for sure that the Republicans and Democrats will be able to reach a deal on DACA by February, 8, but everyone will be trying...with a big additional focus put on Military Strength and Border Security. The Dems have just learned that a Shutdown is not the answer!"

