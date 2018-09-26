Clear

Free car seat checks took place Tuesday

Area parents got the chance the make sure their kids are staying safe while in their vehicle.

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 5:59 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Area parents got the chance the make sure their kids are staying safe while in their vehicle. 

This week is National Child Passenger Safety Week and at Green Valley Baptist Church, people stopped to have car seats installed or have experts make sure their seats were installed correctly. 

Three out of four child safety seats are improperly installed, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. This free event aimed to lower that number. 

"Well if you are in a crash, it could be a horrible," Lana Allen, a Certified Car Seat Technician, said. "So we definitely want them to be secured in their car seat so they are not able to move around."

If you did not make it to the event, you can find a certified technician to check your vehicle by visiting seatcheck.org.

Another event will be taking place in Trenton on Thursday from 12:30 - 3:30 p.m. at the Grundy County Health Department.

