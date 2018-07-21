Field of Inspiration: Mizzou's Nash gives back to community with softball camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- Missouri softball player Regan Nash came into the summer as a promotions intern for the St. Joseph Mustangs, but ever since she took the field for the organization, she has inspired young softball players across the area.

"I was in their shoes," Nash said. "I've been there."

Nash drafted Saturday's softball camp with an idea in mind- give young girls a place to learn more about the game they love.

"A lot of these girls don't get the opportunities for this to happen," Nash said. "It was just really awesome that they had a great time."

When the Mustangs announced Nash's camp, she wasn't sure if the interest would be there, but it turns out, the interest exceeded her expectations with more than 100 softball players signing up in the first 24 hours.

"I was kind of worried cause it's such short notice that I wasn't going to get very many people, but had a great turnout," Nash said.

"Just to walkout and see 100-plus girls smiling out here having a great time is just a testament to the impact Regan has had in her brief period with us," Mustangs general manager Ky Turner said.

For two hours Saturday, ball players worked with the first woman to ever play in the MINK League.

"I know my daughter is at home drawing pictures of Regan dressing up as a Mustangs' player and writing things in her notebook how she loves Regan Nash," Turner said.

"I like Mizzou and she's a Mizzou player," Klarabelle Turner said. It was just fun."

Nash and the Mustangs taught the girls the fundamentals of hitting, fielding and throwing.

"They teach you stuff that you need to know and it's just fun," Sunni said.

The campers left Phil Welch Stadium with a sense of pride, working with their role model and gaining a new outlook on their favorite sport.

"Teaching girls how to throw, but hopefully that got a new meaning today," Nash said.