Final Day of Crypticon

Sunday is the final day of this year's Crypticon Kansas City at St. Joseph's Civic Arena.

Posted: Jul. 15, 2018 12:05 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)

In it's second year in St. Joseph, the horror and pop culture filled event continues to attract fans from all over the area. Guests have gotten to experience Q&A panels with celebrities, get autographs, visit booths, among many other things. 

The event continues Sunday from 11:30 AM to 5:00 PM. Tickets are twenty dollars.

Any remaining fog will burn off quickly this morning and will lead to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Highs will be a little warmer in the upper 80s and low 90s.
