(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)
Scroll for more content...
Sunday is the final day of this year's Crypticon Kansas City at St. Joseph's Civic Arena.
In it's second year in St. Joseph, the horror and pop culture filled event continues to attract fans from all over the area. Guests have gotten to experience Q&A panels with celebrities, get autographs, visit booths, among many other things.
The event continues Sunday from 11:30 AM to 5:00 PM. Tickets are twenty dollars.
Related Content
- Final Day of Crypticon
- Final Days for Shop St. Joseph
- Final Day Of Chiefs Organized Team Activities
- Committee Finalizes CIP Budget
- District Semi-Finals Wrap-Up
- High School District Basektball Finals
- CIP Committee Finalizes Project Proposals
- Edmisson Finalizes 2018-19 Recruiting Class
- Final Farewell: 2 Schools Close their Doors for Good on the Last Day of Class
- St. Joseph Municipal Primary Election Final Results