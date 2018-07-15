Final Day of Crypticon

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)

Sunday is the final day of this year's Crypticon Kansas City at St. Joseph's Civic Arena.

In it's second year in St. Joseph, the horror and pop culture filled event continues to attract fans from all over the area. Guests have gotten to experience Q&A panels with celebrities, get autographs, visit booths, among many other things.

The event continues Sunday from 11:30 AM to 5:00 PM. Tickets are twenty dollars.