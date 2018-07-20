Final Piece in Sculpture Walk Installed

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)

The final sculpture in the 2018-2019 Allied Arts Council Sculpture Walk was installed Friday.

The piece "Sunrise/ Sunset" is now on display in front of the St. Joseph Convention and Visitor's Bureau in downtown St. Joseph.

Made of stainless steel, the sculpture has made it to St. Joseph from Washington D.C. The creator, Matthew Duffy, says that he is happy to have his art on display in St. Joseph.

"I've looked at a lot of other work here and a lot of it is really high quality. So, I'm just kind of glad to be a part of it." Duffy said.

This is the first time Duffy will have this piece on display. Soon, it will be painted in the colors of a sunrise and sunset.

The 2018-2019 Sculpture Walk has 15 sculptures displayed across downtown St. Joseph. You can view each sculpture and then vote for the "People's Choice Award" by completing a ballot found in the Sculpture Walk brochure.