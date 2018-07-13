Clear

Finally Some Rain Chances Moving In

It's going to be once again another sunny but hot & muggy day for your Friday across the KQ2 Viewing Area! A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s on Friday. But some much needed relief is on the way for the weekend. Rain chances are moving back in Friday night and lasting through Monday morning as a cold front passes through.

Posted: Jul. 13, 2018 8:16 AM
Updated: Jul. 13, 2018 8:21 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

A Wind Chill warning is in effect for the counties North of St. Joseph. Very cold air is moving into the area this afternoon with temperatures dropping through the day. Lows tonight will bottom out in the single digits to below zero.

Scroll for more content...

Couple the wind with the very cold temperatures tonight and we will experience dangerous wind chill values ranging from 15 to 25 below zeroAfter a couple of days of mild above normal temperatures, we'll briefly be in the low 50s on Wednesday with an increase in cloud cover as a cold front passes through, allowing our winds to change to the northwest helping to dip down temperatures into the upper 20s by Wednesday night. After a couple of days of mild above normal temperatures, we'll briefly be in the low 50s on Wednesday with an increase in cloud cover as a cold front passes through, allowing our winds to change to the northwest helping to dip down temperatures into the upper 20s by Wedn 

It's going to be once again another sunny but hot & muggy day for your Friday across the KQ2 Viewing Area! A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s on Friday. Heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees, so continue to take precautions to stay cool like drinking water, have good proper air conditioning, wearing light weight/colored clothing and sunscreen. If you need to be outside, take frequent break indoors whenever possible.  

We are now over 8.50" below normal with rainfall amounts for the year. We are now in severe to extreme drought conditions, but some much needed relief is on the way for the weekend. Rain chances are moving back in Friday night and lasting through Monday morning as a cold front passes through.

The rain will help start cooling down temperatures as we only go up to the upper 80s to lower 90s throughout the weekend, then the middle to upper 80s all next week, which is near average for this time of the year. We'll see a mix of sun & clouds for Monday & Tuesday before another round of rain moves in on Wednesday. 

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
It's going to be once again another sunny but hot & muggy day for your Friday across the KQ2 Viewing Area! A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s on Friday. Some much needed relief is on the way for the weekend. Rain chances are moving back in Friday night and lasting through Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events