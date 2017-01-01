Fire Crews Battle Flames in Overnight Fire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Fire Department battled a large structure fire that happened Monday night and lasted through Tuesday morning.

Fire crews arrived on scene at the 700 block of North 7th Street around 10 p.m. Large flames engulfed the building.

Authorities said the home was occupied, but didn't have the exact number of people living in the building. Fire crews said they believed at least 10 people lived in the building.

The Fire Department said no injuries were reported.

Authorities said cold temperatures caused problems with their equipment which caused them to have to pull back on their battle with the blaze.

Crews were still monitoring the scene at 5 o'clock Tuesday morning. The building was a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.