(WATHENA, Kan.) Fire crews from multiple agencies battled a house fire on the 700 block of 3rd Street in Wathena Friday evening.

With temperatures in the low teens, ice quickly formed on the street, sidewalks and the firefighters as they worked to put out the flames.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.