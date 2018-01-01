Fire Department Honors Retired Captain Dennis Sherlock

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Fire Department honored one of their own this week.

Fire Captain Dennis Sherlock is retiring after 41 years of service to the department. Fire crews threw a retirement party for Sherlock on Monday.

"All I can say is this department is going to miss him," Russell Moore, Battalion Chief, said. "He's got a lot of years and a lot of experience, and he's done a wonderful job."

Sherlock joined the Fire Department in 1976, after retiring from the Army Guard.

Fire Chief Mike Dalsing said the department wishes Sherlock well in his retirement.

"He was just one of those guys that would come to work everyday, loved his job and he would've done anything for anybody," Dalsing said.

During Sherlock's retirement party, former colleagues and co-workers shared memories of their time at the department.

"I loved working with him," Jack Brown, former colleague, said. "He was a good man and a good firefighter."