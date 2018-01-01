wx_icon Saint Joseph 14°

Fire Destroys Home on 17th and Lafayette

No one was injured in the fire. Neighbors believe the home has been vacant for several years.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2018 11:50 AM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2018 12:44 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fire broke out late last night in the basement of a vacant home located at the intersection of South 17th and Lafayette.

Fire crews responded to the scene at approximately 9 p.m. with flames coming out of the basement and beginning to engulf the exterior walls.

Fire officials decided that it would be too dangerous to send crews into the basement due to there only being one way in and out of the basement. A short time later, the fire caused debris to fall and block the basement entrance.

By 10 p.m., it seemed that the fire was under control, however, the fire continued and quickly engulfed the entire structure.

St. Joseph fire fighters again had to battle the elements with temperatures dipping down to seven degrees after 10 p.m. The streets and sidewalks were quickly covered in ice from the fire hoses and crews had to spread salt in order to make the environment safe for them to work.

By 11 p.m., the structure began to collapse as flames spread throughout the interior and out of the roof. Eventually, the entire structure collapsed.

This is the second fire on the same block within the past month. St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a structure fire next door on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Both homes were vacant at the time of the fires. No injuries were reported.

