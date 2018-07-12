Fire Destroys Trailer Home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A trailer home burned to the ground in St. Joseph's south end early Wednesday morning.
Around 3:00a.m., St. Joseph fire crews responded to reports of a blaze on South West Sandy Lane.
When they arrived, they found a double-wide trailer fully engulfed in flames.
Crews learned that the home was vacant and decided to let the trailer burn down.
The fire department spoke with the owners of the residence who said the last time they were in town was in September, 2017.
No injuries have been reported.
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.
