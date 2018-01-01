Clear

Fire Sets Small Garage Ablaze

St.Joseph Fire Department was called to the 2300 block of Herman Ave at approximately 9:45p.m. Monday night for a single car garage that had caught fire.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2018 12:02 AM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2018 12:05 AM
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Fire Department was called to the 2300 block of Herman Ave. at just after 9:30 p.m Monday night for a single car garage that caught fire.

Scroll for more content...

The department said no injuries were reported and the flames were extinguished within 15 minutes, but the smoke persisted.

Neighbors said suspicious people broke into the garage space just days before and attempted to break into the vacant home directly behind the garage. Many nearby home owners said they suspect the space was being used as a shelter for drug use.

“It was basically a vacant garage that some of the vagrants have been going in and out [of],”St. Joseph Fire Battalion Chief David Richey said.

The incident is still under investigation with the St. Joseph Fire Department.

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Fairfax
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
After days of dreary weather, the sunshine is finally returning to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for your Tuesday. Warmer temperatures are also on the horizon this week with temperatures warming to the upper 50s today as high pressure takes over the Central U.S.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events