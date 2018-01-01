Fire Sets Small Garage Ablaze

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Fire Department was called to the 2300 block of Herman Ave. at just after 9:30 p.m Monday night for a single car garage that caught fire.

The department said no injuries were reported and the flames were extinguished within 15 minutes, but the smoke persisted.

Neighbors said suspicious people broke into the garage space just days before and attempted to break into the vacant home directly behind the garage. Many nearby home owners said they suspect the space was being used as a shelter for drug use.

“It was basically a vacant garage that some of the vagrants have been going in and out [of],”St. Joseph Fire Battalion Chief David Richey said.

The incident is still under investigation with the St. Joseph Fire Department.