Firefighters Battle Flames Near Railroad Tracks

(St.Joseph,MO) St. Joseph firefighters responded to a large debris fire just off Iowa Street Monday afternoon. Shortly after 2:30 p.m. fire crews responded to reports large flames near the railroad tracks, witnesses said at its peak, flames reached nearly 20 feet into the air.

Scroll for more content...

Mindy Andrasevits, an inspector with the St. Joseph Fire Department said several of the materials in the trash pile were not permitted to be burned inside the city limits, and it's important to know which materials should not be burned.

"Construction materials, trash and large logs are never legal to burn," Andrasevits said.

Neighbors in the area in addition to the owner of the property have complained of fires being set. There was no damage to any property outside of the pile and no injuries were reported.