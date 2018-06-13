Clear

Firefighters Investigate Early Morning Garage Fire

Fire crews are investigating a garage fire that happened early Sunday morning.

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 2:15 PM
Updated: Jun. 13, 2018 7:57 PM
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

(St. Joseph,MO) Fire crews are investigating a garage fire that happened Sunday morning. 

Scroll for more content...

According to Fire Investigator Mindy Andrasevits, the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Fire crews reported to a detached garage fire at a home in the 6300 block of Washington Street. The fire started in one section of a three part garage and quickly spread to the other two sections of the garage, totaling one vehicle parked inside.

Homeowners were asleep inside the home at the time of the fire and were safely evacuated without injury.

Both the home and the neighboring garage to the south suffered heat damage. The cause of the fire is unknown as the fire is still under investigation with the St. Joseph Fire Department.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Not a bad Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Daytime highs have reached into the low 80s and with dew points in the 50s it was a nice spring like day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events