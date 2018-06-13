Firefighters Investigate Early Morning Garage Fire

(St. Joseph,MO) Fire crews are investigating a garage fire that happened Sunday morning.
According to Fire Investigator Mindy Andrasevits, the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Fire crews reported to a detached garage fire at a home in the 6300 block of Washington Street. The fire started in one section of a three part garage and quickly spread to the other two sections of the garage, totaling one vehicle parked inside.
Homeowners were asleep inside the home at the time of the fire and were safely evacuated without injury.
Both the home and the neighboring garage to the south suffered heat damage. The cause of the fire is unknown as the fire is still under investigation with the St. Joseph Fire Department.
