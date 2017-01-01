First Flu Related Death for 2017 Winter Reported in Indiana

(WLFI 18) INDIANA (WTHI) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) is reporting the first flu-related death of the season was a patient under the age of 18.
Officials report flu activity in the state is increasing with outbreaks being reported at some long-term health care facilities.
“Fifty-four percent of the influenza-like illness specimens submitted to the ISDH Laboratory tested positive for flu in the week ending Dec. 2, 2017,” a release from ISDH explained.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone age 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year.
Healthcare workers also are urged to get a flu vaccine to reduce their risk of transmitting illness to their patients.
Common signs and symptoms of the flu include:
• fever of 100° Fahrenheit or greater
• headache
• fatigue
• cough
• muscle aches
• sore throat
• runny or stuffy nose