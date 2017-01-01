Five Traffic Fatalities Reported Over the Christmas Holiday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that five people died in traffic crashes over the Christmas holiday counting period from 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22 to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25.

The patrol investigated 491 traffic crashes, including 125 injuries and four of the five fatalities. The Springfield Police Department investigated the fifth fatality.

According to a press release, troopers also arrested 91 people for driving while impaired and made 49 drug arrests over the holiday weekend. No boating crashes or drownings were reported.

In 2016 over the same period, the Patrol investigated 260 traffic crashes while 86 injuries and five fatalities. Also in 2016, 68 people were arrested for driving while impaired and made 40 drug arrests.

Two of the fatalities occurred in Troop A, Lee's Summit area, and Troop D, Springfield area while one occurred in Troop C, Weldon Spring area.