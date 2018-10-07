Clear

Flash Flood Watch issued for parts of the area

Flash Flood Watch in effect for DeKalb, Daviess, Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Livingston, and Platte counties until 7 a.m. Monday.

Posted: Oct. 7, 2018 3:19 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

**Flash Flood Watch in effect for DeKalb, Daviess, Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Livingston, and Platte counties until 7 a.m. Monday. Additional rainfall of 1-3 inches is possible. Flooding will be possible along creeks, streams, and rivers, low water crossings, and other low lying areas. Urban flash flooding is also possible.

On Sunday, widespread rain is in the forecast and will be similar to Saturday. Highs will be slightly warmer in the middle 60s. The active weather continues into next week with rain likely both Monday and Tuesday. There is the possibility of some flooding concerns in low lying areas and near the Missouri River where a Flood Warning is already in effect.

It is not until late on Wednesday and into Thursday that we dry out before more rain returns to the forecast on Friday. Highs throughout the week will be in the upper 70s then cooling down to the lower 60s.

By Friday, another disturbance will track through the midwest bring rain to the area. Friday is going to be chilly, with highs only in the lower 50s. On Saturday, we dry out with highs in the upper 50s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps MORE: Hourly Forecast LIVE: Interactive Radar CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays LOCAL: WeatherCall TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
On Sunday, widespread rain is in the forecast and will be similar to Saturday. Highs will be slightly warmer in the middle 60s. The active weather continues into next week with rain likely both Monday and Tuesday. There is the possibility of some flooding concerns in low lying areas and near the Missouri River where a Flood Warning is already in effect.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events