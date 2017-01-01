Food Bank Full from Local Donations

The Second Harvest Food Bank has been receiving an abundance of community support over the holiday season.

The food bank has received several monetary donations as well as 32,000 pounds of meat donated by Triumph Foods.

“It's awesome. We can supplement that right back into the local communities in our 19 counties,” Second Harvest Communications Coordinator Blake Haynes said.

The food bank also received several monetary donations from the community.

“Monetary donations I would say we are getting in quite a bit," Haynes said. "Just because it’s the end of the holiday season and it’s the end of the year. So donations kind of pick up because you get the fiscal year tax credits and things like that."

All donations benefit Fresh Start Pantries throughout 19 counties in Northwest Missouri.

The Fresh Start Pantry in St. Joseph will be closed for New Years Day and reopen January 2, at 9 a.m.