Former MLB player, coach returns to St. Joe for baseball camp

Mustangs manager Johnny Coy held a two-day camp on July 2 and 3 with a special appearance by former Kansas City Royal, Colorado Rockies pitching coach, and Benton alum Jim Wright.

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 12:38 AM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 12:41 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.- The St. Joseph Mustangs always has Little League baseball teams out for games and because the game is going strong in the city, manager Johnny Coy decided to start a new camp. 

Coy held a two-day camp on July 2 and 3 with a special appearance by former Kansas City Royal, Colorado Rockies pitching coach, and Benton alum Jim Wright. 

"We got Jim Wright here," Coy said. "He pitched in the Major Leagues. He's coached in the Major Leagues and has a lot to offer local kids."

Combine Wright's experience in the Major's with Coy's experience, who was also drafted and played college baseball, and the camp gives young baseball players an opportunity to learn from mentors who want to see the game continue to grow. 

"My whole career I was a baseball player and the biggest thing is to have fun when you go out there and you learn a game," Wright said. "You learn to work as a team and help each other out and I think the skills in that is what its all about.")

The camp is in it's first year and Coy hopes it will only become bigger. 

"I love, love giving back to the youth here in St. Joseph," Coy said. I know that youth baseball is very important to St. Joe."

For tonight mostly to partly cloudy skies in the forecast with lows in the lower 70s. As for Friday, expect a very nice day. Morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
