Former School Employee Charged with Stealing Over $10,000 from PTA

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A former Parkway Elementary School employee has been charged with felony stealing.

A probable cause statement shows Brian M. Smith, 39, was the treasurer for the Parkway Parent Teacher Association (PTA), and was responsible for the group's bank account and finances.

Smith allegedly used the PTA's debit card to make over 50 unauthorized purchases or ATM withdraws from their bank account from November 2016 through January 2018.

All of the transactions were determined to be for personal use. Smith stole a total of $10, 869.12 from the PTA, according to the statement.

The district released a statement that said Smith is no longer employed with the district.

"The District took immediate steps to investigate the claims," the district said in a statement. "While no school funds were found to be involved, the PTA funds at the center of the allegations were designated for use in the school for the benefit of Parkway Elementary teachers and students."

The district's statement also read the investigation has been turned over to the St. Joseph Police Department.