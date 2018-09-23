Former Trails West! organizer remembers the festival

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Allied Arts Council officially paused the 26-year tradition of the Trails West! festival Friday, announcing it won't be coming back next year. Nancy Black, a longtime festival attendee and worker, will carry a piece of every festival.

Black started working with the festival in its early days and stayed heavily involved for several years. The pins were as much a tradition as the festival.

"I started buying buttons the first year, and after so many years I thought, well I cant stop now, so I have all of them," Black said.

The only year she doesn't have a pin for was this year's festival, because there was no pin made for 2018.

Black says her favorite pin is the one from 2011, highlighting the city's central location in the country. She also says that she was sad to see the festival end, but also understands why it happened.