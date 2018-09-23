Clear

Former Trails West! organizer remembers the festival

Local woman shares her collection of Trails West! Festival pins.

Posted: Sep. 23, 2018 12:54 AM
Updated: Sep. 23, 2018 9:46 AM
Posted By: Ronandus Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo)  The Allied Arts Council officially paused the 26-year tradition of the Trails West! festival Friday, announcing it won't be coming back next year. Nancy Black, a longtime festival attendee and worker, will carry a piece of every festival.

Black started working with the festival in its early days and stayed heavily involved for several years. The pins were as much a tradition as the festival. 

"I started buying buttons the first year, and after so many years I thought, well I cant stop now, so I have all of them," Black said. 

The only year she doesn't have a pin for was this year's festival, because there was no pin made for 2018.

Black says her favorite pin is the one from 2011, highlighting the city's central location in the country. She also says that she was sad to see the festival end, but also understands why it happened.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
For tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. To start the new work week, partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the low 80s for Monday. Rain chances increase late Monday into Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events